IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,506,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

