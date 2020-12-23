HyperDAO Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $24,234.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00679818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00123214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00097526 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,592,848 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

