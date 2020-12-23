Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 28,075 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 28,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $243,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 21,796 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $175,021.88.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $63,736.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $411,252.01.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYMC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

