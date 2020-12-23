Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 377.7% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 100,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in Apple by 327.3% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 289.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 449,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333,891 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Apple by 287.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 128,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

