HUSD (HUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $222.11 million and $62.88 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00339063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 222,196,452 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

