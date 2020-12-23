Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0060 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $42,805.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00332801 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

