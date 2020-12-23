HorusPay Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HorusPay has a market cap of $284,988.16 and $14.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00143997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00714572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00192675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104307 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.