Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE HEP opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 336,622 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.