Ho Shin Sells 6,450 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $109,714.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,244.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $43,025.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Yext by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

