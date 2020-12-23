HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 754.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

