HM Payson & Co. Has $948,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,855.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $811,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

