HM Payson & Co. Has $347,000 Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

GOOS opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Canada Goose’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

