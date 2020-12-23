HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

