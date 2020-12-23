HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

