HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Shares Up 2.9%

HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $9.83. 2,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,633.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,884.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HireQuest, Inc engages in providing temporary staffing services. It also provides on-demand labor solutions in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry. The firm trades under HireQuest Direct and HireQuest brands.The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

