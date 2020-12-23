Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

