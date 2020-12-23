HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 11.1% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.56. 272,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 138,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

