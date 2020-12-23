Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 219100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$23.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

