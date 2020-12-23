HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $392,713.90 and approximately $63,859.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00143030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00708173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00375872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00106102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013138 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

