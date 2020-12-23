Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) dropped 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 206,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,163,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$15.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.