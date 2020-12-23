Helpico 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $761.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Helpico has traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00143597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00717793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00192140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00368075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Helpico can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

