Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading Up 1%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLTOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

