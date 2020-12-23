Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.70

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.70 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 7149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.68. The company has a market capitalization of £44.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

