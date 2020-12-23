HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives €63.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.12 ($74.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ETR HEI traded up €2.22 ($2.61) during trading on Friday, hitting €61.28 ($72.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €66.44 ($78.16). The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

