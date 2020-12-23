HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $611,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 794.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

