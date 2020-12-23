Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

