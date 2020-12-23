Head-To-Head Survey: 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bed Bath & Beyond and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond 2 6 7 1 2.44 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Profitability

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond -1.91% -10.67% -2.34% 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and 1847 Goedeker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond $11.16 billion 0.21 -$613.82 million $0.46 41.28 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1847 Goedeker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats 1847 Goedeker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of February 29, 2020, the company had 1,500 stores, including 976 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the United States and Canada; 261 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 126 Buy Buy BABY stores; 81 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! Names; and 53 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values names. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, worldmarket.com, personalizationmall.com, and decorist.com. In addition, it operates PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; and Decorist, an online interior design platform. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri. 1847 Goedeker Inc.(AMEX:GOED) operates independently of 1847 Holdings LLC as of October 23, 2020.

