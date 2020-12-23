Head to Head Review: Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Yara International ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 1.56 $300.36 million $0.82 10.38 Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.84 $599.00 million $1.55 13.00

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspen Pharmacare and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 3.10% 10.26% 5.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Aspen Pharmacare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers urea and phosphates used as raw materials for feed products in both agriculture and aquaculture; and ammonia, urea, and nitric acid used as input factors for a large range of products and applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The New Business segment focuses on developing, commercializing, and scaling up of profitable businesses; and delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers; as well as provides logistics services. The company provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

