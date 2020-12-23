Head to Head Review: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) vs. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.33%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 282.88%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.39 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.15 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.41

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

