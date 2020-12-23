Head to Head Review: Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) vs. FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Community First Bancshares and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 6.93% 2.54% 0.29% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community First Bancshares and FFBW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 4.41 $350,000.00 N/A N/A FFBW $12.28 million 6.18 $1.56 million N/A N/A

FFBW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Summary

Community First Bancshares beats FFBW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin; and an office in the Bay View neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

