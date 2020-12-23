Head to Head Contrast: The Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.6% of The Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of The Kroger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Kroger and Dairy Farm International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Kroger $122.29 billion 0.20 $1.66 billion $2.20 14.31 Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.51 $323.80 million N/A N/A

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Dairy Farm International.

Dividends

The Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Kroger pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Kroger has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The Kroger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Kroger and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Kroger 2.29% 27.26% 5.47% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Kroger and Dairy Farm International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Kroger 2 18 6 0 2.15 Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Kroger currently has a consensus price target of $34.96, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given The Kroger’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Kroger is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Summary

The Kroger beats Dairy Farm International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,567 fuel centers. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated 2,757 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. has a strategic partnership with Ocado Solutions to construct three new customer fulfillment centers in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.