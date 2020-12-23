Head to Head Contrast: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) vs. Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Limoneira and Novus Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Novus Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Novus Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -7.05% -4.17% -2.20% Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Novus Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $171.40 million 1.66 -$5.94 million ($0.45) -35.56 Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novus Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limoneira.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Novus Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Limoneira beats Novus Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,200 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Novus Capital Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

