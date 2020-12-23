Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.62

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $509.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.