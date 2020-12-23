Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $3.13

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00013144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.92 or 0.02587545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00465863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.67 or 0.01250536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00703778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,179,010 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

