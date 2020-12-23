Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

