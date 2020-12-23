Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. 14,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.