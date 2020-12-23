Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.