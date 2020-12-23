HackenAI (HAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00143997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00714572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00192675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104307 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

