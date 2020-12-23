Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $79,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWRE opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.62 and a beta of 1.35. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $129.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

