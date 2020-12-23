Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

