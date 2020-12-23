Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

