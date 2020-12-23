Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.
Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Several analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
