Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Up 3.2%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.07 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.