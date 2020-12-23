Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Up 3.2%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.07 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

