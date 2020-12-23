GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.44% of GreenSky worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $807.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalik purchased 1,105,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. 53.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.