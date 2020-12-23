Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

