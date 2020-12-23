Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $61,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

