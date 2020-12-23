Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,472 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

