Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,518 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GATX were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GATX by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $462,855.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,731.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

