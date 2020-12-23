Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 277,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 564,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

