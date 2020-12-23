Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OBNK opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $617.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

