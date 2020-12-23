Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 38,180 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

